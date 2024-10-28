Diwali Is Popular In Several Religions. Here's How It Is Celebrated In Buddhism, Sikhism And Jainism

Diwali celebrations spread cheer by bringing communities together in a spirit of joy and unity.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is a major festival in India that is celebrated in the months of October or November (depending on the moon's movement or tithis) by several regions across the country. It is a big day for Hindus, but across faiths, more than a billion people celebrate the festivities spanning five days. The festival holds significance for Buddhists, Jains and Sikhs with the central theme of triumph of good over evil, of light over darkness. During Diwali, people take part in festive gatherings, firework displays, feasts and prayers. Diwali 2024 will be celebrated in October 31.

In Hinduism, Diwali marks the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after killing demon king Ravan. The Hindu community celebrate his return as a time of joy and triumph of virtue. They light diyas (earthen lamps) signifying the welcome of Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman - continuing the tradition set centuries ago. On the day of Diwali, Hindus also pray to goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. The five-day festival is also a time to remember Lord Krishna's victory over the demon Narakasura (popular folklore in South India), which symbolises the elimination of evil forces. Lighting of firecrackers on Diwali denotes the end of negative energies.

In Jainism, Diwali commemorates the attainment of moksha, or liberation, by Lord Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara (spiritual teacher). According to Jain texts, Mahavira attained enlightenment on the day of Diwali in 527 BC. The festival is thus a reminder for Jains to pursue a path of non-violence, self-discipline and renunciation - values central to the teachings of Mahavira. Diwali for Jains is a solemn time of reflection rather than celebration, with rituals often including fasting, prayers and studying Jain scriptures. Devotees light lamps and remember Mahavira's teachings, seeking liberation from the cycle of rebirth.

Sikhs celebrate Bandi Chhor Divas (Day of Liberation) around the same time as Diwali, commemorating the release of Guru Hargobind Singh, the sixth Sikh Guru, from the prison of Mughal emperor Jahangir. As per Sikh text, Guru Hargobind Singh also secured the freedom of 52 other imprisoned kings, who accompanied him back to the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Diwali in Sikhism is thus not only a celebration of freedom but also a reminder of the values of compassion, bravery, and communal solidarity. On this day, Sikhs illuminate the Golden Temple and engage in prayers, emphasising the spirit of collective welfare.

In Buddhism, Diwali is an occasion to celebrate the day when Emperor Ashoka, who ruled in the third century BC, converted to Buddhism. Emperor Ashoka, initially a ruthless ruler, embraced Buddhism after witnessing the devastation of war, choosing a path of peace and spiritual growth. Lamps are lit in reverence, symbolising enlightenment and compassion.

Diwali celebrations spread cheer by bringing communities together in a spirit of joy and unity. In many parts of India, homes and streets are adorned with rows of diyas (earthen lamps) and colourful rangolis (artistic designs made from coloured powders or flowers), symbolising light and positivity. Families gather to clean and decorate their homes, exchanging gifts and sweets to express love and goodwill.