How Shloka Ambani And Radhika Merchant Lit Up Manish Malhotra's Party

Shloka Ambani picked a shimmery saree with heavy embroidery.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a star-studded Diwali party at his residence on Thursday night. From Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, the who's who of Bollywood came under one roof to mark the festival.

Shloka Ambani, wife of Akash Ambani, too made an appearance at the glittery night, accompanied by Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's fiancee. Radhika and Anant Ambani got engaged in 2019.

Shloka Ambani, for the evening, picked a shimmery saree with heavy embroidery. She looked gorgeous in the triple-tone outfit. From the accessories section, she picked a diamond choker with fancy earrings.

Radhika Merchant opted for an ivory-shade lehenga set for the night. She completed her look with a statement choker set. For make-up, Radhika Merchant went with dewy touch. Pictures and videos of the two arriving at the party have surfaced online.

Shloka got married to Mukesh Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child together - Prithvi Akash Ambani - in December 2020.

Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali bash was also attended by Karan Johar, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and the Kapoor sisters - Janhvi and Khushi. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was also part of the starry night. Suhana is set to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. Amitabh Bachchan's niece Navya Naveli Nanda showed up at the designer's Mumbai residence with Shanaya Kapoor.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 24.