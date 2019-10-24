Happy Diwali 2019: This Beautiful Diwali Ad Is A Reminder To Show Gratitude This Festive Season

Diwali 2019: A touching Diwali ad has struck a chord with millions of viewers.

Diwali is a time when people rush home to celebrate with their loved ones. Every year on Diwali, thousands of people go back to their hometowns to celebrate with their families. Diwali, the festival of lights, is a time when people catch up with old friends and family members, exchange presents and celebrate together. Every year, however, there are thousands more who don't get to do that. This beautiful ad by Samsonite is a reminder to say thank you to the people who work on Diwali so others can celebrate with their families.

In the touching ad, a mother complains to her son who won't make it back home for Diwali. Two children send a selfie to their father, who is working on the festival. A newlywed celebrates her first Diwali after her marriage on a flight. And a ticket collector works on a train full of people travelling home.

These people - a bus driver, an air hostess, a cab driver and a ticket collector - represent thousands more who work on the festival so millions other can complete their "Diwali ka safar (journey)."

This moving ad urges viewers to wish them a happy Diwali and thank them to make their festival a little sweeter.

"India is going home for Diwali, but they are not. Join us in wishing them a #HappyDiwali and thanking them for helping us all complete our #DiwaliKaSafar!" wrote Samsonite on YouTube while sharing the ad.

Watch the video below (but be warned that it might just make you tear up):

Since being shared online on Friday, the Diwali ad has collected more than 2 million views on YouTube. It has also earned a lot of praise on social media, where many said they were touched by the message behind the ad.

Author and actor Twinkle Khanna shared the Diwali ad on Instagram, writing: "This made my heart hum a happy song... While we celebrate let's give a big shout out to all those who make our #DiwaliKaSafar possible!"

She was among the hundreds who praised the ad.

"The best and most creative ad I have seen lately," wrote one person. "What a beautiful ad!! I had tears in my eyes after watching it!!" said another.

This year, the festival of Diwali will be celebrated on October 27.

How are you celebrating Diwali? Let us know using the comments section.

