Happy Diwali 2019: Deepavali Date, History, Celebration, Puja Timings

Diwali is the festival of lights, celebrated across India and the world by the Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists. Diwali symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance." Per Hindu epic Ramayana, it is believed that on this day, Lord Rama returned from 14-year exile period along with brother Lakhsman and wife Sita after killing demon king Ravana in Lanka. The day when Ravana was killed is celebrated as Dussehra in India and 10 days later, the auspicious festival of Diwali is celebrated. As it is the day of Amavasya or new moon, homes are lit up in the dark night. On this day, Lakshmi Pujan is also performed to pay tribute to the ancestors. Devotees keep day-long fast and break it after Puja in the evening. Diwali is a public holiday. Day before Diwali is chhoti Diwali, which is celebrated a day after Dhanteras. It is also called Naraka Chaturdash.

Diwali Date in 2019:

Chhoti Diwali Date: Naraka Chaturdash is on October 26, Saturday

Naraka Chaturdash is on October 26, Saturday Badi Diwali Date: Deepavali is on October 27, Sunday

Diwali is the five days festivity period which begins on Dhanteras and ends on Bhaiya Dooj.

Know 5 Days of Diwali Festival:

Day 1 of Diwali festival is on October 25, Friday - Dhanteras

Day 2 of Diwali festival is on October 26, Saturday - Hanuman Puja or Chhoti Diwali

Day 3 of Diwali festival is on October 27, Sunday - Lakshmi Puja, Diwali

Day 4 of Diwali festival is on October 28, Monday - Govardhan Puja

Day 5 of Diwali festival is on October 29, Tuesday - Bhaiya Dooj

How people celebrate Diwali

The homes are spring-cleaned and it is also referred as "Diwali ki safai". It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi enters homes on this day; so special cleaning is done to welcome her into the house.

Strings of tiny lights or electric bulbs are placed in the balconies or inside the homes for decoration.

Marigold flowers, ashoka, mango and banana leaves are used to decorate homes and offices.

Gifts are exchanged on this day among the relatives and friends.

Diwali Puja or Lakshmi Puja is performed on this day in the evening.

Know Lakshmi Puja Muhurat or Diwali Puja Timings:

Lakshmi Puja, Lakshmi-Ganesh Puja begins at 6:42 pm to 8:12 pm

Duration of Diwali Puja or Lakshmi Puja - 1 Hour 30 Minutes



The most auspicious time for Diwali Puja is after sunset which is called pradosh.



5:36 pm to 8:12 pm Vrishabha Kaal timings - 6:42 pm to 8:38 pm

- 6:42 pm to 8:38 pm Amavasya Tithi Begins - 12:23 pm on October 27, 2019

- 12:23 pm on October 27, 2019 Amavasya Tithi Ends - 9:08 am on October 28, 2019

(Source: drikpanchang.com)

