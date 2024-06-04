''Disgusting'': Bengaluru Woman Alleges Auto Driver Spat On Her, Shares Pics

She also shared pictures of the red spit mark on her white shirt and right hand.

There are some etiquette and manners that every citizen should follow in public spaces. However, some people lack basic civic sense and can be a nuisance to others. Recently, a woman in Bengaluru alleged that an autorickshaw driver spat on her while she was walking around Indiranagar. She also shared pictures of the red spit mark on her white shirt and right hand.

''While walking around Indiranagar, an auto driver spat on me, and it happened to be the day I wore a white shirt,'' the tweet by Parishi read.

While walking around Indiranagar, an auto driver spat on me, and it happened to be the day I wore a white shirt pic.twitter.com/34WM8P8S4S — Parishi (@parishi_twts) June 3, 2024

Many users called the incident ''disgusting'' and asked her to file a police complaint against the driver.

One user wrote, ''That's disgusting! Do you wish to file a case against the auto driver?''

Another commented, ''Did you notice his number plate ? Report this and police will try to recover the number from CCTV. This kind of behaviour should be punished. It might seem a long process but he won't dare to do this next to anyone.''

A third joked, ''He turned a simple white shirt into printed.'' Yet another added, ''I couldn't imagine the disgust you felt in that moment.'' A fifth stated, ''Oh man.... It happened to me once on a moving bike. The bus driver spat on my shoulder, arm and the feeling I had was yuck!''

A few months back, a woman in Delhi had a similar story to tell. Rishika Gupta, who is a senior software engineer at LinkedIn, claimed that a man spat on her at a metro station in Delhi. In her post, she explained that the man who was chewing tobacco spat on her while he was behind her on the escalator. She also posted a picture of him, and a photo of her jeans where the man spat on her.