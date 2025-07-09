3 Men Allegedly Rape Woman In Bengaluru, Steal Her Fridge, Washing Machine

A woman from Bengaluru has alleged that she was raped by her friend and two other men, who then threatened her and made her transfer money to them before snatching her phone and even stealing her fridge and washing machine.

In her complaint, the woman, who lives near the Parappana Agrahara area, has said she was raped and threatened by the three men, who made her transfer money to them and used it to place bets on a betting app. They also took away her phone and stole her fridge and washing machine.

The incident took place a couple of days ago and while a first information report (FIR) has been registered, police said they are still investigating the veracity of the allegations. Some suspects are also being questioned.



