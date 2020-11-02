Diljit's Post For 70-Year-Old Woman Who Sells Food On Roadside For A Living

A 70-year-old woman in Jalandhar makes a living through her food stall.

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh is among the thousands of social media users touched by the plight of an elderly woman in Punjab's Jalandhar. A video of the 70-year-old woman recently surfaced on social media. In the video, she can be heard explaining that she makes a living selling reasonably-priced food at her roadside stall.

The video shows her sitting her sitting at her tiny, makeshift stall at Jalandhar's Phagwara Gate market. In the short clip, she talks about how people spend thousands of rupees at expensive hotels, whereas she sells dal, sabzi and paranthas at reasonable prices. She goes on to say that she has to work hard to make a living and that she does not have a husband.

"Kaam karde menu bade saal ho gaye ne (I have been working for many years)," she says.

When the person filming the video asks her if she is happy, she responds by saying, in Punjabi, "What to do? I have to do this."

The 70-year-old woman's story has struck a chord with the Internet, and thousands of people have promised to visit her tiny stall. Diljit Dosanjh was among those who promised to visit her stall when in Jalandhar next. He also urged his followers to support the woman by eating at her roadside stall.

Phagwara Gate kol Beth de ne Bebe Ji .. Mere Paraunthe Pakke Jadon Jalandhar Side GEYA..Tusi v Zarur Ja Ke Aeyo ????????



Rab Di Raza ch Raazi Reh Ke Hasna Kisey Kisey Nu Aunda.. ????????



RESPECT pic.twitter.com/PwkJqZ3FlC — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 1, 2020

Diljit is not the only celebrity who spoke out in her support.

Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk also shared the video on Instagram this Sunday. He asked his fans and followers to watch the video and visit the stall.

Singer Harrdy Sandhu praised the elderly woman's spirit and determination in an Instagram post. "Bebe tusi bahut himmati o," he wrote.

The video has been widely circulated on social media, where it has been viewed by lakhs of people. Many social media users have pledged their support and promised to visit the stall, while others have showered praise on the stall owner for her 'never give up' attitude.