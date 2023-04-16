Diljit Dosanjh Scripts History, Becomes 1st Punjabi Artist To Perform At Coachella

Diljit Dosanjh has firmly established himself as a global force to be reckoned with. The actor-singer has now also made history by becoming the first-ever Punjabi artist to perform at the prestigious Coachella Valley Music & Art Festival 2023. Needless to say, he absolutely owned the stage during his debut performance. Coachella's official social media handles also shared a sneak peek of the multi-hyphenate's electrifying performance earlier today (Sunday, April 16), which has left fans and music lovers alike thoroughly impressed.

Wearing a black kurta and tamba, which is a traditional attire for men in Punjab, Diljit delivered a mesmerising live performance at the special concert. The official Instagram page of Coachella shared a glimpse of the artist's performance and wrote, “Diljit Dosanjh got Sahara shining. Put on a festival in your own home this weekend…”

Additionally, Diljit Dosanjh also shared some glimpses of the behind-the-scenes activities of the music festival. Dressed in floral co-ord sets, the actor-singer looked at ease as he performed a soundcheck on-stage. Sharing the images, Diljit Dosanjh simply wrote, “Sound Check #coachella.”

Replying to the post, Diljit's colleague and rapper Badshah wrote, “Dilchella.”

American music producer and DJ Diplo was also seen grooving to Diljit Dosanjh's performance at Coachella. A video of the same was shared on Instagram Stories by Diljit Dosanjh with the note, “Thank you, Diplo.”

Coachella is an annual music and arts festival held in April in California. Featuring performances by various popular musicians and artists from a wide range of genres, as well as art installations and sculptures, the festival attracts music fans from all over the world.

Diljit Dosanjh is known for his chartbusters such as Lover, Sauda Khara Khara, Proper Patola, Putt Jatt Da, Muchh, Laembadgini, 5 Taara, Do You Know, among others. As an actor, his notable works include Punjab 1984, Udta Punjab, Phillauri, and Jogi, among others.