'Didn't Understand Words But...': Harsh Goenka On Popular 'Khalasi' Song

Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RPG Group, often shares motivational and interesting posts to keep his social media followers entertained. Recently, the industrialist showered praise on the chartbuster song 'Khalasi', which was released by Coke Studio Bharat in July 2023 and went viral in no time. Mr Goenka said that although he does not understand the language of the song, he still appreciates it as "music has no language". "This song from #cokestudio has become very popular! I didn't understand the words but then music has no language," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. He also shared a video of the hit song.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 1.5 million views and 12,000 likes.

"Its the most trending one.. top notch music," said a user.

"The song has a very deep inspirational meaning. Basically, it is about challenging yourself and getting yourself out of your comfort zone...find that challenger within yourself.. a very beautiful one," commented a person.

"Most of the modern songs are being created just for listening especially Music! Perhaps, they don't expect us to understand the meaning or even the lyrics!" remarked a third person.

Another added, "One of the most famous folk song in Gujarati. Coke studio has been doing a great job in improvising the folk songs!!"

A few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Gujarati singer Aditya Gadhvi for the song. PM Modi retweeted a post where the singer spoke about his first meeting with him. He also dubbed his meeting with the singer as a remarkable moment. He wrote, "Khalasi is topping the charts and Aditya Gadhvi is winning hearts for his music. This video brings back memories from a special interaction".

In the clip, Mr Gadhvi recalled the time when PM Modi was Gujarat's Chief Minister and he attended his concert and expressed his admiration for him. In the video, Mr Gadhvi said that when he was around 18-19 years old, one day PM Modi (then Gujarat CM) attended one of his concerts. After the show, the singer said that PM Modi recognised him instantly, saying that he has achieved huge popularity in Gujarat. Narendra Modi also asked Mr Gadhvi whether he has completed his studies in his characteristic style.

Meanwhile, since being released, the song has accumulated more than 5 crore views on YouTube. Several social media users have shared their singing and dancing performances on the song. "Khalasi tells the tale of the limitless sailor who has set out to explore through the shores of Gujarat. The song speaks of his tenuous, adventurous voyage, his delightful experiences and his enthusiasm with wachich he takes on life while he is sailing away!" the song's description reads.