Did Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Visit Mecca In New Year? The Truth Behind Viral Image

The widespread use of artificial intelligence (AI) and the proliferation of deepfakes has been a cause for concern across the world. Studies in the UK and other countries have found that thousands of famous people have fallen victim to deepfake pornography and suffered due to digitally altered videos that were created using AI. In India too, videos of Rashmika Mandana, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan have circulated on the internet that later turned out to be fake. The latest target of deepfakes seems to be Shah Rukh Khan, who is "seen" with his wife Gauri and son Aryan in images purportedly from Mecca.

The photos first surfaced around the New Year, along with the claim that SRK and his family went to the holy city on the first day of the year. SRK, Gauri and Aryan are seen against the backdrop of the grand mosque in Mecca in the photos.

It was soon picked up by several outlets (links here and here) and started gaining traction on social media. But it turned out that the photo was fake and generated using AI.

Some Instagram handles posted the photo clearly mentioning that it was generated using AI.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri got married on October 25, 1991.

Appearing on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan in 2005, Gauri Khan had spoken about mutual respect and harmony in their household. "There is a balance. I respect Shah Rukh's religion, but that doesn't mean I would convert and become a Muslim. I don't believe in that. Everyone is an individual and follows their religion. Of course, there should be mutual respect - Shah Rukh would never disrespect my religion, and I wouldn't disrespect his," she had said.

SRK too spoke about their relationship in an '#AskSRK' session on X. A fan asked the actor: "What's your secret of a good married life? #askSRK." To this, Shah Rukh Khan replied sweetly, "Gauri has the most simple heart and mind. She has just kept us all believing in the goodness of family and love."