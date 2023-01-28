Did Ranbir Kapoor Throw Fan's Phone Out Of Anger? Here's The Truth

Many people used #AngryRanbirKapoor on Twitter after the video went viral.

A video of actor Ranbir Kapoor chucking away a fan's phone after the latter attempted to take a photo with him went viral on social media yesterday. Many people were shocked to notice the behaviour of the celebrity and criticised him for the same while others referred to it as a promotional stunt. Now, the truth behind the video has been revealed by none other than smartphone company Oppo. As per their tweet, it was a marketing strategy used by the company.

Oppo India took to Twitter and shared the "exclusive" video footage which can be viewed once the user retweets their tweet. In the video, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen gifting a new white smartphone to the boy. Post this, the young boy is seen smiling and posing for photo. Later, the actor also clicks a selfie with the young boy. The whole act was a promotional campaign used to promote the new smartphone launched by the company - Oppo Reno8 T5G.

Why did Ranbir throw a fan's phone?

Tweet #AStepAbove to reveal an exclusive footage. — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) January 28, 2023

Many people said that this is not a way to promote a product in the market. They labelled it as "the worst promotional strategy ever."

In the video that went viral, the Bollywood actor was seen smiling and posing with a boy holding a smartphone. The fan can be seen making multiple failed attempts to take the perfect selfie.

After a few attempts, the "Rockstar" actor gets angry, he takes the boy's phone and throws it away. Even though the boy pleads with Mr Kapoor to stay, he ignores it and walks away.

Many people used #AngryRanbirKapoor on the microblogging site after the video went viral.

