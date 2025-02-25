Did Nostradamus Predict Pope's Death And Vatican's Fall? Prophecy Resurfaces

Experts are revisiting the predictions of the famous French astrologer and soothsayer, Michel de Nostredame, popularly known as Nostradamus, amid growing speculations that he may have foretold the death of Pope Francis and his eventual successor, according to The New York Post.

Nostradamus, often dubbed the "prophet of doom," is believed by some to have accurately predicted major historical events, including the Great Fire of London, Adolf Hitler's rise to power, the September 11 attacks, the Covid-19 pandemic, and even last year's earthquake in Japan.

In his renowned book Les Propheties, published in 1555, Nostradamus made numerous predictions about wars, natural disasters, political upheavals, and assassinations. The latest of his cryptic prophecies that has captured attention centres around Pope Francis' health, with many pointing to a passage where he seemingly predicts the death of an old pontiff, as per NYpost.

Nostradamus wrote, "Through the death of a very old pontiff... a Roman of good age will be elected. Of him, it will be said that he weakens his see, but long will he sit and in biting activity."

This passage has sparked theories about Pope Francis' critical condition and the potential for a change in the papacy.

He then added, "In the final persecution of the Holy Roman Church, there will sit Peter the Roman, who will pasture his sheep in many tribulations, and when these things are finished, the city of seven hills will be destroyed, and the dreadful judge will judge his people. The End."

Meanwhile, Pope Francis has seen a 'slight improvement' in his health with no new episodes of asthma-like respiratory illness and improved test results, the Vatican News reported.

As per the Vatican news, Pope Francis had no new episodes of asthma-like respiratory distress, the monitoring of his mild kidney insufficiency has not raised any concerns and his oxygen therapy continues, although with slightly reduced flow and oxygen levels.

Pope Francis has resumed work and, in the evening, called the parish in Gaza, the Vatican News noted. Given the complexity of the clinical picture, the doctors are prudently maintaining their cautious prognosis.

The Vatican News shared that in the morning, the Pope received the Eucharist, while in the afternoon, he resumed his work. In the evening, he called the parish priest of Gaza to express his paternal closeness. The Holy Family parish in Gaza had sent a video, and the Pope called to thank them. The Pope thanked people who are praying for his health and recovery.