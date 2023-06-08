Did Baba Vanga Predict A Terrifying Nuclear Disaster? Read The Viral Story

Baba Vanga died in 1996 at the age of 75.

A nuclear disaster will tear apart the Earth before 2023 ends, blind mystic Baba Vanga, who allegedly predicted 9/11, said to have foreseen, as per news.com.au. The Bulgarian woman died decades ago, but many of her predictions are said to have come true long after her death. According to an old Independent report, she was born Vangelia Pandeva Dimitrova and lost her eyesight mysteriously at the age of 12 during a massive storm. When her family found her days later, she told them about her first vision.

Now, some of her followers claim that the clairvoyant from Bulgaria warned of a major nuclear power plant explosion in 2023 that would cause toxic clouds to settle over Asia.

The followers also allege that other countries will also be affected by the explosion, which will lead to spread of serious disease, according to a report in news.com.au.

NDTV cannot authenticate these claims since many of the predictions attributed to her are based on second-hand accounts that are difficult to verify. However, many of these are widely reported, giving the predictions an eerie appeal.

The outlet has published several predictions, said to be made by the fortune teller, for 2023. The first one talks about the change in Earth's orbit - more dramatic than the marginal shift that takes place marginally over tens of thousands of years.

Baba Vanga is also believed to have predicted a powerful solar storm that will affect the Earth's climate in 2023.

One of the most dangerous - and unverified - predictions attributed to Baba Vanga talks about the use of a biological weapon by a superpower this year, causing thousands of deaths.

Baba Vanga died in 1996 at the age of 75, but it is claimed that she predicted the pandemic, the death of Princess Diana and the Chernobyl disaster during her lifetime.