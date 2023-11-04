Delhi Pollution Memes Take Over Internet As Air Quality Worsens To 'Severe'

Air Quality Index (AQI) in many areas has already breached the 400 mark to enter the severe category.

Air quality in Delhi hit severe levels on Friday as a thick toxic smog engulfed the entire city resulting in poor visibility. Scientists have warned of a spike in pollution levels in Delhi-NCR over the next two weeks. This is concerning as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in many areas has already breached the 400 mark to enter the severe category.

As air quality in Delhi and neighbouring areas worsens, memes mocking the pollution have taken over social media. Many also shared tweets to vent their frustrations and demand action from the government while some tried to lighten the mood with humour.

Here are some of them:

DELHI'S SINFUL DEEDS HAVE GOT TO ITS EXTREMITY.



Still, It will be a death of honour not everyone gets to live in the Most happening State of India.



#earthquake#DelhiAirQualitypic.twitter.com/AVWk7h63Wt — Gauravnotnice (@Gauravm0935) November 4, 2023

Air Pollution outside, Earthquake inside...



People of Delhi NCR : pic.twitter.com/QpAxxfZSR6 — El Niño 🇮🇳 (@suppandiiii) November 3, 2023

Me : I'm not a smoker

Delhi : pic.twitter.com/4nqOYpkF0F — त्रेः (@PeriwinkleMania) November 2, 2023

Therapist: Take a deep breath and start again



Delhi guy: pic.twitter.com/8O0RLDe7X4 — Susmita (@shhuushhh_) November 3, 2023

*Delhi*



Earthquake Pollution

bahar chalo andar chalo pic.twitter.com/GaCmqwngPh — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 3, 2023

When the day starts with heavy smog and ends with a earthquake



Delhi and NCR people : pic.twitter.com/V4tDZtP4qa — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) November 3, 2023



Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with emissions from firecrackers, paddy straw burning, and local pollution sources, contribute to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winter. According to an analysis conducted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the capital experiences peak pollution from November 1 to November 15 when the number of stubble-burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana increase.

The worsening air quality has prompted authorities to swiftly ban non-essential construction work and close primary schools in the capital to safeguard public health. Residents on Friday complained of irritation in the eyes and itchy throats with the air turning a dense grey. Health professionals have expressed concerns that air pollution is increasing asthma and lung problems in children and the elderly.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Wednesday that the city government would ban construction work in areas where the AQI remains above the 400 mark for five consecutive days. It has also launched "Red Light on Gaadi Off" campaign to curb vehicular pollution and plans to hire 1,000 private CNG buses to strengthen public transport and reduce vehicular pollution.