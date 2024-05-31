Delhi Police's Hilarious Reply To Man Asking Help To 'Find Girlfriend'

The Delhi Police on Friday left the internet in splits with their witty response to a man asking them to help him “find a girlfriend”. It all started with Delhi Police sharing a post on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day on X (formerly Twitter).

Soon an X user, Shivam Bhardwaj, acknowledged it by leaving a comment, which had no connection to the post. Mr Shivam, single, asked the Delhi Police to help him find a girlfriend. However, he misspelt the word single as “signal”. It was then the Delhi Police's turn to put some wordplay to good use.

Mr Shivam wrote, “Meri girlfriend kab banwaoge? Main abhi signal hoon Delhi police (This is not fair you should help me to find a girlfriend for me).”

Responding to the comment, the Delhi Police wrote, “Sir, we can help you find her (only if she ever goes missing). Tip: If you are a 'signal', we hope you stay green, not red.”

In case you missed it, the Delhi Police here was referring to the "green flags" in a relationship.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, they dropped a picture with two smiling emoticons and a text reading, “When you consume tobacco”.

The first emoji under the header “How you see yourself”, shows a perfect smiley. The next emoji under the text “How the world sees you” shows a smiley with crooked teeth and spoiled gums.

The text on the footer of the picture read, “Do not consume tobacco!”

Sharing the picture, the Delhi police wrote, “Tobacco not only kills you, but also your smile!”

Earlier, they dropped a post urging everyone to not drink and drive, while referring to a scene from Amazon Prime Video's series — Panchayat.

In the now-viral post, the Delhi police appreciated Abhishek Tripathi, “Sachiv ji” of Phulera Village Panchayat.

The post was attached to a clip from the series, where Abhishek Tripathi, took the initiative to drive an auto-rickshaw when the driver was drunk.

Along with the post, the Delhi police wrote, "Well done, Secretary Ji. Very well done."