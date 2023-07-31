Delhi Police Shares Advisory On Conjunctivitis With 'Kala Chashma' Reference

Social media users loved the Bollywood twist.

Conjunctivitis cases have been on the rise in Delhi-NCR. Conjunctivitis, commonly known as "pink eye", becomes a prevalent concern during the monsoon season. Doctors in Delhi-NCR are already seeing an uptick in the number of cases this year. Now, Delhi Police has shared an advisory related to conjunctivitis, but it comes with a Bollywood twist.

"To all those suffering from conjunctivitis, 'Tennu kala chashma jachda ae, jachda ae tere mukhde pe'. Please wear glasses get well soon," the creative graphic read.

The social media post had the song 'Kala Chashma' played in the background.

The hit number features Katrina Kaif-Siddharth Malhotra from the movie Baar Baar Dekho.

See the post here:

Posted 17 hours ago, the reel has already amassed nearly 41,000 views on Instagram.

Social media users loved the Bollywood twist. A user wrote, "Hats off to the creator."

"Memes apart, everyone please have a good medical eye-check. Care for your eyes and keep enjoying memes," wrote another.

"I loved the creativity," the third user wrote.

Conjunctivitis symptoms include redness, itchiness, excessive tearing, and the formation of a sticky discharge around the eyes. It leads to inflammation of the conjunctiva, the clear tissue covering the white part of your eye and the inside of your eyelids.

People can have conjunctivitis in one or both eyes. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, some types of pink eye are very contagious (easily spread from person to person), but many others are not.

