Delhi Metro Warns Against Shooting Reels In Train Coaches: 'Na Na Na'

Several videos have surfaced on social media showing commuters shooting videos for their handles inside Delhi Metro. Now, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued an advisory using a popular line from a nursery rhyme urging commuters not to do this. In the accompanying notice, the DMRC said that such an activity is "strictly prohibited" inside the Metro train. The tweet comes after a series of such instances, including a recent video of a woman dancing to a Bollywood song inside the coach of a train.

"Open your camera, Na Na Na," DMRC said in a tweet posted on Friday. "Johnny Johnny! Yes Papa? Making reels in the metro? NO PAPA!" said the line in the advisory.

Open your camera, Na Na Na! #DelhiMetropic.twitter.com/6hT6jxC007 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 16, 2023

"Any such activity that may cause inconvenience to the passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro," read the text below.

The advisory attracted a lot of user attention, with some of them demanding strict fines for such activities.

"Sad that there is no regulation seen on ground, and people are still making reels, disrupting travel of other commuters, strict measures need to be implemented on ground to stop all this. Merely posting on social media would not be helpful," tweeted one user.

This is not the first time that DMRC has issued an advisory against such things. It keeps doing that from time to time.

In April, the DMRC used a popular meme template to remind commuters to not cause nuisance for fellow passengers.

The meme showed different kinds of headaches and their causes. It showed how migraine, hypertension, and stress caused headaches. However, the last one shows a person suffering from pain in their entire head and the reason stated was, "When you see someone dancing in metro."

A month before this, a DMRC tweet told passengers, "Travel, don't cause trouble." The tweet contained an image with a text written on top of it that said, "Be a passenger in Delhi Metro, not a nuisance."