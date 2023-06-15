Delhi Ki 'Dhoop, Chawal': Internet Baffled By Slogans On Zara Shirt

Several people reacted to the shirt.

People like graffiti and slogans on clothing because they provide them a way to express themselves, or sometimes they look good and people wear them just for fun.

But recently Zara listed one white shirt on its website for sale, and it has some bizarre Hindi words that are difficult to understand.

A Twitter user shared the pictures and said she was also unable to decipher the meaning.

"lol! Zara is selling a shirt that has Hindi words that make no sense: One side says 'Chawal - elements of voyage," which is rice, and the other says 'Delhi's sun/heat Delhi.'," she writes in the caption.

lol! Zara is selling a shirt that has Hindi words that make no sense: One side says 'Chawal — elements of voyage' which is rice and the other says 'Delhi's sun/ heat Delhi.' 😂 #lostintranslationpic.twitter.com/jLxAR0uUOV — Shilpa  (@shilpakannan) June 14, 2023

The post, which was shared on June 14th, has become viral by now and has received over 1 lakh views. The interesting post is getting interesting remarks in the comment section.

"I think this was supposed to mean Dilli ki dhoop, Dilli ki chaav, which got mistranslated to chaval," commented one user.

"Ahahahahha. Talk about localisation gone wrong. And I agree, it must've been Rise! Hahaha, this is so cool. I almost want to buy it. I already checked stock," wrote another user.

"They might be telling the process to boil rice. Keep the rice in the heat; they will be ready in seconds," commented a third user.