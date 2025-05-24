Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Delhi HR Exposes Disturbing Messages From Rejected Job Applicants: "You Are Beautiful"

A recruiter's post about a candidate's inappropriate messages went viral, sparking a discussion about professional boundaries.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Delhi HR Exposes Disturbing Messages From Rejected Job Applicants: "You Are Beautiful"
The HR specialist shared some of the inappropriate messages on LinkedIn.
Quick Read
Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed.
A talent acquisition specialist shared inappropriate candidate messages.
The messages included personal comments and unsolicited poetry.
Her post gained attention, with users condemning the candidate's behavior.

A talent acquisition specialist in Delhi shared screenshots of inappropriate messages from a male candidate who wasn't selected for a position. The candidate's messages crossed personal boundaries, sparking widespread criticism. Ritika Agnihotri, from Depex Technologies, posted the conversation on social media, asking for comments on how to handle such candidates. 

Messages ranged from comments on her appearance to persistent calls and unsolicited poetry. In her post, Ritika asked LinkedIn users, "How to handle this kind of candidate? Any comments/suggestions?"

The post went viral, with many users condemning the candidate's unprofessional behaviour. The incident highlights the challenges recruiters face in maintaining professional boundaries with applicants.

"We should disclose their identity to teach them a lesson and prevent them from targeting others. Blocking alone won't stop such behaviour. Some may argue that this could ruin their career, but if we don't take action, they will continue to harass others," commented a LinkedIn user who was also a hiring manager.

"I usually just let them know I will be sending screenshots to current and future HRs of their companies; it works like magic. Trust the word," wrote another user.

"The individual's message was not just inappropriate - it was very wrong and a clear violation of professional ethics and boundaries. Such behaviour must be condemned and dealt with seriously," commented a third user.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Talent Acquisition, Unprofessional Behavior, Job Candidates
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com