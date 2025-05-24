Delhi HR Exposes Disturbing Messages From Rejected Job Applicants: "You Are Beautiful"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A talent acquisition specialist shared inappropriate candidate messages. The messages included personal comments and unsolicited poetry. Her post gained attention, with users condemning the candidate's behavior.

A talent acquisition specialist in Delhi shared screenshots of inappropriate messages from a male candidate who wasn't selected for a position. The candidate's messages crossed personal boundaries, sparking widespread criticism. Ritika Agnihotri, from Depex Technologies, posted the conversation on social media, asking for comments on how to handle such candidates.

Messages ranged from comments on her appearance to persistent calls and unsolicited poetry. In her post, Ritika asked LinkedIn users, "How to handle this kind of candidate? Any comments/suggestions?"

The post went viral, with many users condemning the candidate's unprofessional behaviour. The incident highlights the challenges recruiters face in maintaining professional boundaries with applicants.

"We should disclose their identity to teach them a lesson and prevent them from targeting others. Blocking alone won't stop such behaviour. Some may argue that this could ruin their career, but if we don't take action, they will continue to harass others," commented a LinkedIn user who was also a hiring manager.

"I usually just let them know I will be sending screenshots to current and future HRs of their companies; it works like magic. Trust the word," wrote another user.

"The individual's message was not just inappropriate - it was very wrong and a clear violation of professional ethics and boundaries. Such behaviour must be condemned and dealt with seriously," commented a third user.