Delhi Recruiter Shares Screenshots Of Inappropriate Messages From Job Candidate

A talent acquisition specialist in Delhi, Ritika Agnihotri, shared screenshots on LinkedIn of inappropriate WhatsApp messages and audio call attempts from a male job candidate who wasn't selected for a position. She asked for advice on how to handle such behaviour, sparking a conversation online.

The candidate initially asked Ms Agnihotri for feedback on his interview, and she politely told him he wasn't a good fit for the role. However, instead of accepting her response, he sent her a romantic shayari and attempted to call her. When she didn't answer, he sent another message making inappropriate comments, stating he had found her beautiful during the interview and crossing professional boundaries.

See the post here:

The post quickly gained traction online, with many users criticising the candidate's unprofessional behaviour and applauding Ms Agnihotri for sharing the experience. One user wrote, "The Frequency of such incidents has increased these days. You did right blocking him. Always use the company's number for screening out candidates and not let them reach the interview."

Another commented, "We should disclose their identity to teach them a lesson and prevent them from targeting others. Blocking alone won't stop such behaviour. Some may argue that this could ruin their career, but if we don't take action, they will continue to harass others."

A third said, "Those who are genuinely looking for a job don't get involved in unnecessary distractions. Only a few people indulge in such irrelevant jokes or behaviour. It's similar to how we remove stones from rice — we need to filter out such individuals and block them. I believe that due to the actions of a few, we shouldn't generalise or behave unfairly with everyone. However, if there is still any doubt, it is better to communicate through email, so that both parties have a proper record as proof."