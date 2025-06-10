<i>"Office Ke Bahar 10 Bande Le Aaunga "</i>: Delhi Employer Shares Shocking Threat From New Employee

Hiring a new employee is often an exciting milestone for any business owner, marking growth and new possibilities. However, for a young entrepreneur in Delhi, what began as an optimistic step forward quickly spiralled into a nightmare. In a detailed post shared on Reddit, the man, who works at his father's furniture shop, recounted a harrowing experience with a newly hired employee that left him shaken.

The employer said he hired the man through a job portal, but he failed to show up on the agreed-upon joining date, citing illness and delaying his start for 3-4 days. When he finally arrived, the employer wasn't present, and the employee called to say he had come only to talk. The next day, he worked briefly and requested Rs 500 for an ultrasound.

"The guy didn't show up on the joining date and kept delaying for about 3-4 days, stating some health issues. He came 4 days after the joining date (when I wasn't available in the office due to some personal commitment), called me and said he only came to talk to me. He came the next day, did some work, asked for 500 rupees at EO,D stating he needed them for ultrasound, which is weird because: Who the hell asks his employer for such a favour?" he wrote on Reddit.

See the post here:

The employee then didn't show up for three more days and then demanded an additional Rs 350 to meet his expected daily wage of Rs 850. When his demand was refused, he resorted to threats, claiming he would bring 10 people to the office.

"He didn't come for 3 more days, and randomly called me today and said "Sir mai aapke saath kaam nahi kar paaunga, mera per day 850 banta hai, aap 350 aur dedo." I refused, in response to which he threatened me and said "Mai jaat hu, office ke bahar 10 bande le aaunga kal.", called me multiple times as well," he added.

The incident has sparked discussions online about the challenges small business owners face, particularly when navigating hiring decisions without robust systems in place. Many on Reddit expressed sympathy, sharing similar stories and offering advice on how to vet employees more thoroughly. Some advised him to file a police report against the employee.

One user wrote, ''File a police complaint. Let the police handle this. Get an employment contract in place in future if you don't."

Another commented, "Did you not have him sign a contract of some kind? Where does it specify the terms of termination, minimum terms, notice period, leaves, etc? If not, you should in the future."

A third said, "Have you rolled out an offer letter? If he has not turned up for a few days, he should be given a salary cut in the first place. If you give in, he might try such tantrums again, knowing you got scared. Also, hope you have CCTV around in office. You can launch a police complaint if you have the call recording, but only if you have a decent hold in the department."

A fourth added, "You my friend ended up hiring a fraud. Anyway he will not do anything. Block him and do your work. Hire someone else and do a proper background check."