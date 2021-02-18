Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor And Others Join #PawriHoRahiHai Craze. Watch

Image shared by Deepika Padukone on Instagram.

Actress Deepika Padukone joined the 'pawri' craze with an adorable throwback photo this afternoon. The "Pawri Ho Rahi Hai" trend took off last week when Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen shared a funny video on social media in which she was seen pointing first to her car, and then to her friends, before informing viewers that the group was partying. Her hilarious video - and especially her pronunciation of the word "party" as "pawri" - exploded on the Internet and was turned into a viral hashtag that has been trending for days now.

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share a throwback photo which shows her on a rocking horse. "Yeh hum hain, yeh hamara ghoda hai aur yeh hamari pawri ho rahi hain (This is me, this is my horse, and this is us partying)," she captioned the pics.

Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty and actor Shahid Kapoor also joined the viral craze today - each sharing a hilarious video on Instagram. This afternoon, Ms Chakraborty joined the #PawriHoRahiHai craze with a video that shows her dancing to music composer Yashraj Mukhate's catchy tune, set to the viral dialogue.

"Going with the trend," Ms Chakraborty, 32, wrote while sharing the clip.

Her video has collected over 56,000 views and more than 250 comments since being shared.

Meanwhile, actor Shahid Kapoor also arrived at the 'pawri' with a funny video of his own. He posted a video from the sets of an upcoming webseries for which he is shooting with newcomer Raashi Khanna, who also appeared in the video.

The video has racked up a whopping 1.8 million views and a ton of compliments on Instagram since being shared this morning. Shahid Kapoor wasn't the only Bollywood actor to join the 'pawri' craze. Before him, actor Randeep Hooda had also posted a video with the cast and crew of his upcoming project Inspector Avinash.

