Brands Join The 'Pawri' As Pakistani Influencer's Video Goes Viral

A screengrab from a video shared on Instagram by Pakistani influencer Dananeer.

One of the top hashtags on Indian Twitter right now is #pawrihorihai with nearly 17,000 tweets - and the hilarious trend owes its existence to a viral video by Pakistani influencer Dananeer. Dananeer, who divides her time between Islamabad and Peshawar, has a following of over 4 lakh on Instagram, where she often posts videos mocking 'burgers'. A 'burger' or 'burger bacha' in Pakistan is slang for people who try to emulate Western culture.

In a video posted on Instagram earlier this month, Dananeer was seen pointing first to her car and then to her friends before explaining to viewers that the group was partying. "Yeh humari car hai, yeh hum hain, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai (This is our car, this is us and this is our party going on)" she says in the short clip which has exploded online.

Her video - and especially her pronunciation of the word "party" - sparked a huge buzz on social media last week, triggering a trend which has now seen participation from several social media-savvy brands and companies.

The original clip has been viewed over 2.7 million times on Instagram - spawning innumerable spoofs, parodies and memes. While "Pawri horai hai" trended big in Pakistan last week, it caught the attention of Indian netizens after musician Yashraj Mukhate gave it a musical twist - which has been viewed a whopping 3.7 million times on Instagram.

The #pawrihorihai trend has inspired some of the funniest posts from celebs, brands, banks and even government agencies. Take a look:

You may not be able to 'PAWRI' like that, but you can join our party to bust fake news! #pawrihoraihai#PIBFactcheckpic.twitter.com/0pFB24WBet — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 13, 2021

Aise offers ho toh pawwrty toh banti hai. #YONOSBI#PawriHoRiHaipic.twitter.com/QJRmCtZ6jr — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) February 14, 2021

Yeh humari car hai

Yeh hum hai

Hope we're not too late to the parrrrty pic.twitter.com/sfQcOXlODa — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 13, 2021

Which post made you laugh? Let us know using the comments section.