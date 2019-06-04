Deepika Padukone Lends Her Support To #AllSleepMatters Movement

Deepika Padukone shared an Insta story on the importance of sleep.

Deepika Padukone has put forward a sentiment that is sure to strike a chord with many. The Bollywood star took to Instagram on Tuesday to talk about a subject close to the hearts of many - the importance of sleeping. She used the 'stories' feature of the photo-sharing app to ask a pertinent, but hilarious question: "Why is sleeping in considered lazy, but going to bed early isn't?" The quote, written in chalk on a blackboard in Deepika's Insta story, also went on to say: "I am starting the #AllSleepMatters movement."

To have Deepika Padukone champion a cause as important as sleeping in late is gratifying, but not totally unexpected. The Piku actress has, in the past too, spoken about the importance of getting enough sleep. During a 2014 NDTV-Fortis event, Deepika said, "I think we underestimate the power of sleep. I think we've all started compromising on sleep. Eight hours of quality sleep can make a huge difference to your day."

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's #AllSleepMatters Instagram story below:

The pic used by Deepika is one from a Scottish eatery well known for its quirky messages. It went viral after it was shared on Facebook in May this year.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhaapak, where she will essay the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

What do you think of the 'All Sleep Matters' movement? Do let us know using the comments section.

