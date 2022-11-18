Dead Social Network 'Orkut' Trends On Twitter As Chaos Under Musk Deepens

Some users termed Orkut as the "original social media". (Representational)

Twitter seems to have descended into deeper chaos since its new boss Elon Musk issued an ultimatum asking employees to commit to a "hardcore" working environment or accept a buyout.

Reports suggested that the move triggered a mass resignation at Twitter after which hashtags like “RIP Twitter” and “Damn Twitter” started trending on the platform. While many users bid adieu to Twitter, some were reminded of Orkut, an old social networking site which shut down in 2014.

The Twitter fiasco evoked nostalgia for many users who recalled using Orkut through amusing memes and posts.

“Us 90's kids recollecting their nostalgic memories of 2008 upon seeing Orkut trending high on this haywired Twitter,” wrote a user.

Us 90's kids recollecting their nostalgic memories of 2008 upon seeing Orkut trending high on this haywired twitter. pic.twitter.com/jkAuyhkqxP — Anant Kashyap (@theanantkashyap) November 18, 2022

Another said, “Twitter's sudden death will never be as traumatic as watching Orkut gradually depopulate and decay.”

Twitter's sudden death will never be as traumatic as watching Orkut gradually depopulate and decay. — Dawar Butt (@theLahorewala) November 18, 2022

“Once upon a time there was a social media named Orkut. good old days,” a comment read.

once upon a time there was a social media named orkut. good old days — Prashant (@p6boi) November 14, 2022

Twitter users had many memories associated with Orkut.

It was due to Orkut I met my Love in 2008.. we are still together and happily Married.. — On Top Of the World???????? (@MadeInIndia999) November 18, 2022

Some called for bringing back Orkut and many joined the chorus.

Oh man, bring Orkut back! pic.twitter.com/T42UbTjbQ5 — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) November 18, 2022

Another asked, “I am shifting to Orkut. Anybody coming?”

Am shifting to Orkut. Anybody coming? — Rants&Roasts (@Sydusm) November 18, 2022

One termed Orkut as the “original social media”.

This is the correct time to bring back Orkut, the original social media !#Orkut — Eshwar Iyer (@eshwar_iyer) November 18, 2022

Orkut definitely enjoyed massive popularity before other social media platforms took over.

Best social media till date : ___?

I would vote for Orkut.

You? — Sunshine???? (@that_happy_gal) November 17, 2022

One user churned out a hilarious meme for the situation.

facebook seeing people missing orkut pic.twitter.com/zi5oPDNuVg — neha (@inlostworlld) November 18, 2022

This one recalled the experience of using the classic networking site.

“Put your hands up if you recall all those scraps, testimonials, communities etc. It was way ahead of its time and dayum I still miss it,” a comment read.

#Orkut is trending..

Put your hands up if you recall all those scraps, testimonials, communities etc. It was way ahead of its time and dayum i still miss it. ???? — Queenie ❥ (@vaibsterrr) November 18, 2022

One asserted, “Orkut was the OG social media and shall remain the best for Millenials like us.”

Orkut was the OG social media and shall remain the best for millenials like us — GOAT (@Notthe_Goat) November 18, 2022

So, have you ever used Orkut?

Featured Video Of The Day Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: 10 Key Details