Daughter Returns Home From Hostel After 5 Months, Her Special Request To Father Leaves People In Splits

The daughter is returning hoe after five months.

One of the cons of being away from home is missing out on delicious homemade food. Every once in a while, hostellers do end up wanting a change from the boring and bland food. One such story of a girl has gone viral and the internet can relate to the same.

Internet user Shwetank took to Twitter to share his conversation with his daughter Shiksha, who is returning home five months after staying in a hostel. Shiksha sends him an entire menu of what she wants to eat on the day she arrives. From starters to dessert, this menu has all of it. And the dishes are all non-vegetarian since her hostel only serves vegetarian food.

"Daughter is coming home on 16th evening after 5 months. Hostel (and hers is a vaishnav one) really makes kids bhukkad-Bhikhari!" reads the caption of the post.

The post has amassed over 116 likes since being shared. One user said, "My daughter ... although married with a 8 yrs son and running her own nice full kitchen .. still sends me such long lists.. now her husband's and kid's wish list is also added on to her own"

Another person added, "Yeh kya attitude hai!!! If i tried this stunt with my mom or grandmother, chappals would fly in my direction...."

"Glad to know I am not the only one who does this," said a third user.

A parent also shared his experience, He said, "My son (23) coming from US strange that he wants this Home cooked, Cooked Vegetables without Potato, Karela, Baigan Bharta, Bhindi, Gobi, Green Veggies."

"Ha ha .. gazab .. Give her lots of ashirwaad from my side and food from your side :)" added another user,

Many people also left laughing face emojis in the comments section.

