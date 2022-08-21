'Creativity At Its Best': Harsh Goenka Shares Pharmacist's 'Unique' Wedding Invitation, Internet Impressed

Internet users have praised the man for his innovation and creativity.

Businessman Harsh Goenka, who is known for sharing interesting tweets, is back with another post that has left the internet chuckling. Taking to Twitter, the RPG Chairman on Saturday shared a pharmacist's wedding invitation and what caught everyone's attention was the innovation behind it.

“A pharmacist's wedding invitation! People have become so innovative these days,” Mr Goenka wrote in the caption. The wedding invite looked like the back side of a pack of tablets. However, contrary to the usual warning and ingredient list, it contained the details of the wedding time, date and the bride and groom's names.

Take a look below:

A pharmacist's wedding invitation! People have become so innovative these days…. pic.twitter.com/VrrlMCZut9 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 20, 2022

The bride and groom identified as Ezhilarasan and Vasanthakumari respectively are set to tie the knot on September 5. “All friends and relatives don't miss my wedding function,” read the warning section.

Since being shared, the post has gone viral with more than 3,200 likes. Several internet users praised the man for his innovation and creativity. “The Tamizh intellect and their creativity at its best,” wrote one user. “It is the wedding planners who became more innovative,” added another.

Some users jokingly said, “Hope and wish this relation doesn't has expiry,” while a fourth called the wedding invitation “unique”.

