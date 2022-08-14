Viral Video: Bride And Groom Play 'Rock-Paper-Scissors' During Garland Exchange, Win Internet

Picture shows bride and groom playing rock-paper-scissors just before exchanging the garlands.

Wedding moments are meant to be cherished forever. One such video is going crazy viral on internet shows a video of a bride and groom playing rock-paper-scissors just before exchanging the garlands.

Shared by the official handle of WeddingWire India on Instagram on July 30, the video is going viral now.

The bride and groom can be seen standing on stage at the beginning of the video, getting ready to perform the ritualistic exchange of garlands. However, they take some time out to play the popular game. They did it to decide who gets to put the garland first.

The bride and groom in the now-viral video can also be seen wearing matching wedding attire. The bride went first and placed the garland around the groom's neck because she had won. The groom then had his turn to put the garland around bride's neck.

"Not just a beautiful varmala moment but also a cute one. Tag your partner whom you cannot wait to marry," reads the caption of the post.

The bride and groom have been identified as Priyanka Shah and Rahil Shah, according to the post.

Since being shared, the video has amassed 1.6 million viewers and more than 1.2 lakh likes. Instagram users flooded the comment section with heartwarming remarks as they can be seen amazed watching the video. Several users also tagged the person with whom they wanted to spent rest of their lives.

"I don't have anyone to tag but surely in few years I'll be here with my husband," wrote a user.

Another said, "You are the cutest."

A third user wrote, "I am sobbing in corner."