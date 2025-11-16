Creative Hack For Travelling With Pet Dog Wins Internet: "Just Indian Things"

An Indian Family has come up with a creative solution to ensure their furry friend travels comfortably in their car. A video shared on Instagram shows a hammock attached to the car's rear windows, creating a cosy space for their pet to relax during the ride. The caption of the video read, "Just Indian things", with an overlay text on the clip - "Dogesh in brown family".

The video went viral on social media, gaining more than 467,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Social media users praised the family for making that hammock and also ensuring the pet enjoys the car ride without compromising the vehicle's cleanliness.

Watch the video here:

Social media reaction

"He is living his best life," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Main kyu adjust karu, main to Dogesh bhai hun," another joked.

"The way every dog should be treated," a third user suggested.

Brave Story Of Loyal Dog In US

Recently, a dog in Florida proved why loyalty is one of the most celebrated traits of canines. The authorities released a heartwarming bodycam footage showing a loyal dog named Eeyore leading a police office to his 86-year-old missing grandmother in Destin.

The elderly woman had fallen and injured herself while walking Eeyore at night on September 25. Her husband had reported her missing after she didn't return home.

The video, posted by police, showed how Eeyore led Miller through a front yard and onto a golf course where the woman was lying injured on the sidewalk, but she was conscious.