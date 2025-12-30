"Craft Here Doesn't Live In Museums": Woman Praises Indian Artists And Craftwork

Seeing how things are made can change the way we look at everyday objects. For one woman living in India, this feeling has grown stronger through a personal experience that brought her closer to traditional craft and the people behind it. A woman named Julia Chaigneau shared her experience on X.

She shared that nothing excites her more than watching how something is made. Living in India has deepened this feeling because craft here is not limited to museums or luxury spaces.

Instead, it is visible everywhere, on the streets and in local markets. She noticed that craft changes from region to region, with different colours, patterns, materials, and techniques.

She shared her experience of spending an afternoon at a craftsman's home workshop in Bhuj. This visit gave her the opportunity to witness the traditional handloom craft up close and understand the hard work that goes into it.

During the visit, she watched the craftsman create handloom fabric from scratch. She even had the chance to try the process herself. This helped her understand how carefully and skillfully the colours are blended to create patterns on the fabric.

The craftsman showed her a handloom that has been in his family for the past 70 years. It was a way for him to remind the younger generation where this craft originated and how long it has been cherished.

— Julia Chaigneau (@juliachaigneau) December 29, 2025

This experience taught her to appreciate everyday clothing, such as her kurta, even more. Seeing the effort behind the fabric increased its value for her.

She explained that the richness of Indian craftsmanship is not limited to the final product. For her, its true meaning lies in understanding how something is made and the entire process behind it.

She thanked Bharat Bhai, who welcomed her and shared his knowledge.