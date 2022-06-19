Couple In US Wakes Up To Find Stranger's Dog Asleep With Them In Bed

The dog joined the couple for the night.

A couple in the United States got a cute surprise when they woke up to find a strange dog curled up in bed asleep with them.

Taking to Facebook, Jimmy and Julie Johnson from Tennessee informed that their unexpected guest wandered in through a back door that was accidentally left open. The dog joined the couple for the night. “I rolled over on my side of the bed, and said, ‘No, no, no that's not our dog,'” said Ms Johnson of how she found the pooch when she woke up.

As per the Independent, Ms Johnson said that after finding the dog in her bed, she took to social media, posting a missing dog message. Someone then recognised the dog as Nala. “We got a Facebook message saying, ‘Hey, that's my dog. I'll be there in a few minutes, what's your address?'” she added.

Ms Johnson said that the owner sent over photos of the dog as proof. The couple found out that the dog had travelled two miles before deciding to settle down with them for the night.

“As a matter of fact, I was still in bed and snuggling with Nala when her mom walked into the bedroom,” Jimmy Johnson said as per the outlet. The couple also added that if it wasn't for the Facebook post, they would have had another pooch as part of their family.

On the other hand, Nala's owner took to Facebook to share details of her dog's adventure.

“Our overly friendly pup, Nala, has hit an all-time record for ignoring personal space and added yet another trick to her long list of Houdini acts. She slipped her collar yesterday while being walked, ran down the street to a neighbour's house, somehow managed to get IN their house, and climbed into bed with them in the middle of the night,” wrote Cris Hawkins.

The dog's adventure did start a beginning of a new friendship as Julie Johnson also posted to Facebook that Nala came over for a playdate with the couple's three dogs.