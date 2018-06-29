Cops Wrangle Angry 8-Foot Alligator Outside Supermarket. Watch

Three cops wrangled an 8-foot alligator.

Three police officers in Texas were filmed wrangling an alligator at a Walmart parking lot on Thursday morning. In a dramatic video, shared by the Aransas Pass Police Department on Facebook, three cops were seen subduing a massive 8-foot alligator that had made its way to the supermarket parking lot. The department wrote that the angry gator had come to there from a nearby pond.

According to local reports, the alligator was spotted by a customer shopping at Walmart who called authorities.

"Officers found this little 8-foot guy trying to sneak out of the pond for an after midnight shop at Walmart this morning," wrote the police department while sharing a video of the alligator.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted online about 18 hours ago, the video has been shared over a thousand times and has collected over 70,000 views.

The gator is now in the custody of Texas Parks and Wildlife.

This isn't the first time that a gator has made its way to a supermarket. In February this year, cops in Florida were faced with a similar situation after they found themselves facing an agitated alligator in a grocery store parking lot.

Last year, a woman in Texas had found two alligators swimming in her flooded backyard.