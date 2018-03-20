Cops Stop Car With Front Tyre Missing. 'What's The Problem?' Asks Driver

Comments
This vehicle was stopped by our TacOps colleagues #HU24 on the M55 after a report from concerned members of the public. The driver was unaware what the problem was They are now aware a day in court is coming for numerous offences #T3TacOps@NWmwaypolicepic.twitter.com/ySpvr1Spzz- Lancs Road Police (@LancsRoadPolice) March 18, 2018
According to AOL, the driver had clearly experienced tyre problems earlier as well, 'as what was left of the wheel showed it to be a temporary space-saver'. Space-saver wheels are intended for short term use only and are not recommended for speeds over 50 mph.
"We had passed the car earlier down the road ... we decided to film it for evidence as he came past us," said Tom Davis, who recorded footage of the car, according to Yahoo News.
