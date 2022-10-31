Cooking Video From China Showing Paper-Like Pancakes Reminds Internet Of India's Dosas

The video has amassed over two lakh views.

Cooking videos are one of the most liked videos on the internet. There are many people who might not try their hands at any dish, but they are interested in seeing how exactly food is prepared. One such video is doing rounds on the internet and we couldn't be any less excited about it.

In a clip shared by former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim on Twitter, a woman takes some batter and spreads it evenly on a revolving hot plate. Eventually, with her hand movements she scraps a thin, paper-like round dish from the pan.

Watch the video here:

The undated video appeared to have been shot in China.

The video was shared by the diplomat on October 29 and since then it has amassed over two lakh views. "Perfect pancakes in China @MyChinaTrip," reads the caption of the video.

Many internet users were quick to point out the similarity between the Chinese pancake recipe and India's famous dish - dosa.

"This is clearly inspired from our south Indian Dosa," said a user. "Quite looks like big Dosa...being made in South India," said another user. A third person commented, "This is a good idea for Dosas."

Other users were simply impressed by how wonderful the preparation of the dish was. "I can't stop watching. No way could I eat this pancake, but damn do I love watching it get made."

"Interesting," commented another user.

The now viral video was originally posted online by a popular Twitter account, Sharing travel.

A few months ago, industrialist Harsh Goenka posted a video where Appam batter was used to create different shapes. In the video, the chef managed to swirl the light and airy batter in the pan itself and make birds, hearts, butterflies, etc.

