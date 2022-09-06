'Consolation' Prize: Anand Mahindra's Post Before New UK PM Announcement

The picture shows a street with a sign-board which reads "Downing St".

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is known for sharing interesting social media posts, has left Twitter users grinning with glee again. On Tuesday, the Mahindra Group chairman shared a picture of a street in Brooklyn, New York which incidentally shares its name with the street on which the official residence of the British Prime Minister is located. The picture shows a street with a sign-board which reads "Downing St".

The picture was posted by Mr Mahindra a few hours before Liz Truss was named as the UK's next Prime Minister, winning an internal leadership contest of the ruling Conservative party. She defeated her rival, former Finance Chancellor Rishi Sunak after a summer-long leadership contest sparked by Boris Johnson's resignation in July.

This one's in Brooklyn, NY, not London. As a consolation, whoever misses out on the Prime Ministership today could acquire a residence there…. 😊 pic.twitter.com/RQyfAvswU6 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 5, 2022

Mr. Mahindra's tongue-cheek post suggested that the runner-up of the prime ministerial race may derive some solace after the pain of missing out on the seat. The namesake address could offer some comfort to the defeated after a feisty contest which saw Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss battle each other on issues such as taxation rates, National Health Service and the environment.

"This one's in Brooklyn, NY, not London. As a consolation, whoever misses out on the Prime Ministership today could acquire a residence there....," Mr Mahindra captioned the post.

The post has over more than 1,760 likes.

" That's one way of getting there," wrote one user. "Curious to know where you get your wit from....," added another.

Anand Mahindra is an avid Twitter user. He often shares engrossing posts that pique the interest of users.