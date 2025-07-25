"From One Chaiwala To Another": Indian-Origin Man Serves Tea To PM Modi In UK

An Indian-origin tea entrepreneur served Prime Minister Narendra Modi a steaming cup of masala chai during his two-day official visit to the United Kingdom. The interaction took place at Chequers, the country residence of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, following the signing of a landmark Free Trade Agreement between India and the UK.



Sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Chai Pe Charcha with PM Keir Starmer at Chequers...brewing stronger India-UK ties,” alongside a few photographs capturing the moment both leaders waited for their tea to be served.

‘Chai Pe Charcha' with PM Keir Starmer at Chequers...brewing stronger India-UK ties! @Keir_Starmer pic.twitter.com/sY1OZFa6gL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2025

But what caught the public imagination was the man behind the tea. He is a UK-based entrepreneur, Akhil Patel, the founder of Amala Chai. Clad in a traditional kurta and Nehru jacket, Patel was filmed pouring hot masala tea from a kettle into paper cups, offering a blend made from ingredients sourced entirely from India.



The moment of the day? Mr Patel smiled and handed over a cup to PM Modi with the witty remark, “From one chaiwala to another.”



Mr Patel explained the contents of the tea, saying it was masala chai, sourced from India. “The tea comes from Assam, spices from Kerala,” he said, while explaining the blend. He added that cardamom, nutmeg, cinnamon, and ginger powder were also included.



In the now-viral clip, PM Modi turns to Keir Starmer and says, “You can have a taste of India,” as Mr Patel describes the chai.

People on social media highlighted the symbolism of the moment and lauded PM Modi's journey from humble beginnings to global leadership.



One user commented, “They thought it was his insecurity of being a chaiwala and were roasting him. He turned the tables by wearing it as a badge of honour and became 3 times PM."

Another wrote, “Modi, proud of you for your humble beginnings! Dynasts will never understand any self-made man.”

“Excellent journey!! Incredible man Narendra Damodardas Modi. From hands to sell chai to handshake with all world leaders with great pride and respect,” read another comment.

PM Modi concluded his UK visit on July 24 after wide-ranging discussions with Keir Starmer on regional and global matters, alongside finalising the FTA. The visit also included a private audience with King Charles III at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, where PM Modi gifted a Sonoma dove tree sapling, also known as the handkerchief tree, intended to be planted on the royal grounds later this autumn.



Soon after the engagement with the British monarch, PM Modi departed for the Maldives on the second leg of his two-nation diplomatic tour.