A Farewell To Bruno, Virat Kohli's Best Friend. 6 Times He Delighted Instagram

Virat Kohli with Bruno in a photograph clicked last year.

Virat Kohli's beloved pet beagle and workout partner, Bruno, died this morning. "Rest in peace my Bruno," the Team India captain announced in an Instagram tribute to his companion for over a decade. "Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime," wrote Virat Kohli while sharing a photo of Bruno this morning. He added that Bruno had "gone to a better place today". "RIP Bruno" began trending on Twitter soon after the announcement.

Take a look at Virat Kohli's tribute to Bruno the beagle below:

Photos and videos of Bruno appeared regularly on Virat Kohli's Instagram feed. The cricketer, who lives in Mumbai with wife Anushka Sharma, often charmed fans with anecdotes about his pet dog - who once famously joined him during a workout session to give netizens a delightful video. The couple also has another pet - Anushka's dog, named Dude.

Anushka Sharma also took to Instagram this morning to share a goodbye post for Bruno. "Bruno RIP," she wrote, adding heart emojis to her caption and posting a picture of the couple with their beagle.

In March last year, Virat Kohli had delighted millions of Instagram followers by sharing a selfie with Bruno.

He had also spoken about the special bond between humans and their pet dogs in an earlier post, calling Bruno a part of himself. "The love dogs give you is beyond anything. Absolutely unconditional. My little dynamite is a part of me," the cricketer had written, sharing a pic of the beagle sleeping peacefully on a couch.

Chilling together and being lazy ranked high in the list of things that Virat and Bruno liked to do together. These posts are proof:

The two were workout partners at the gym

And crashed together when the day was done

On Twitter, fans of the cricketer dug out old photos of the two together as they bid goodbye to Bruno.

RIP Bruno ????????



You graced the life of my jaan #ViratKohli for about 11 years !!



Thanks for each and every time when my love enjoyed and smiled because of you, you didn't made him smile, you made billions smile with that smile????????????



Thnx for coming in @imVkohli 's life ???????? pic.twitter.com/uvwVt8k68V — Biggest Virat????fan -parmeet (@ImVk5fan) May 6, 2020

Virat and Anushka are currently staying in Mumbai with parents. In April, they had shared a picture of themselves cuddling with their pet dog Dude.