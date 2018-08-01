Hate Your Alarm? Let Your Favourite Songs Wake You Up Thanks To This App

New feature that Google is rolling out will ensure a musical start to your day

Offbeat | | Updated: August 01, 2018 17:39 IST
Mornings will never look the same thanks to this new feature.

Google is rolling out a new feature to enable users to connect music streaming service Spotify to the Google Clock app and wake up to their favourite playlists and songs.

"This works for both free and premium Spotify users. You can browse recently played music, choose from Spotify''s curated morning playlists or search for a specific soundtrack," Rui Song, Product Manager, Pixel Essential Apps, Google, wrote in a blog post late on Tuesday.

To avail this feature, the latest versions of Spotify and Clock apps should be installed on user''s devices.

"This feature will be rolling out globally this week on the Play Store and will be available on all devices running Android 5.0 Lollipop and above," Song added.

Additionally, according to a report in 9to5Google, a spokesperson of the search giant said that YouTube Music would add similar Google Clock integration in the future.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
