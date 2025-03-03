"Come To India": Russian Tourist Overwhelmed By Delhi Family's Hospitality, Shares Video

Indian hospitality is renowned worldwide for its warmth and generosity. The concept of "Atithi Devo Bhava" (Guest is God) is deeply rooted in Indian culture, emphasising the importance of treating guests with respect and kindness. Indians take great pride in welcoming and hosting guests, often going above and beyond to ensure their comfort and happiness. Speaking of which, a heartwarming encounter between a Russian tourist and a Delhi family has captured the hearts of many on social media.

In a viral video, the tourist shares his moving experience of being invited to join the family's meal outside a temple. He recounts how the family initially asked about his nationality, then warmly welcomed him to join their meal. As the video progresses, a man hands the tourist a traditional Indian thali, complete with daal, roti, sabzi, and papad. Curious, the tourist inquires, "What is this?" Upon learning it's papad, he comments, "It is very tasty, guys."

After enjoying his meal, the tourist is offered candies by one of the men. The tourist expressed his gratitude, sharing that he was hungry and the family's kindness was overwhelming. He concluded his video with a message: "Come to India, and India will show you the true meaning of spirituality."

Watch the video here:

Russian Tourist Overwhelmed by Indian Hospitality - "Come to India"



Simple gestures build friendships that last a life time. 🇷🇺❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gBjIiQHevv — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) March 2, 2025

The heartwarming video has captured the hearts of many online, with internet users praising the kindness and generosity of the Indian family. One user wrote, "Indian hospitality wins hearts once again! A simple gesture, a lifelong friendship—this is the magic of India!"

Another commented, "Russians love India..Only a few Westerners hate India because we take away their high-paying jobs."

A third said, "Both Indian and Russian cultures are very thoughtful, and care about human feelings.. we like our Russian friends, please enjoy and you are always welcome."