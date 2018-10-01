Colorado Thieves Break Into Marijuana Dispensary, Steal Oregano Instead

The fact that the teens did not actually manage to steal any marijuana left a lot of people on social media very amused

Offbeat | | Updated: October 01, 2018 11:28 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Colorado Thieves Break Into Marijuana Dispensary, Steal Oregano Instead

The burglars ran away with oregano instead of marijuana (Representational Image)

A team of burglars in Colorado recently crashed a stolen minivan through the glass front entrance of a marijuana dispensary, stole some containers from inside and managed to escape. However, for all their trouble, they did not get their hands on what they wanted. Denver Post reports that the thieves actually just managed to run away with a lot of oregano, since all the marijuana was kept locked up. The incident took place early on Wednesday morning, at the Native Roots dispensary in Colorado Springs.

According to local reports, the owner of the dispensary said that he did not keep any marijuana up on display. The burglars, during their 1 am grab and run, just managed to steal some oregano and a few T-shirts.

The burglars are believed to be a group of teens who also robbed a liquor store around the same time that day. The van which they used to break in was left inside the dispensary, while they used another car to make their getaway.

The fact that the teens did not actually manage to steal any marijuana left a lot of people on social media very amused:

Police are now investigating the incident, and the suspects have not yet been caught.

 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Coloradooreganomarijuana

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Apple Executives MurderNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsTanushree DuttaTrain StatusPNR StatusSensexVirat KohliRaj KapoorHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmWatch BrandsDominosAutumn WardrobeNirav Modi

................................ Advertisement ................................