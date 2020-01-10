Cobra Throws Up Plastic Bottle In Disturbing Video

A video on Twitter shows a snake throwing up a plastic bottle.

A distressing video that highlights the problem of plastic pollution is being widely circulated on Twitter. The video, shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan this morning, shows a cobra throwing up a plastic bottle it had swallowed.

In the 48-second video, the snake is seen on the ground with a swollen belly, surrounded by a few people. On being prodded with a stick, it begins to regurgitate the plastic bottle it had swallowed. It is not clear where the video was filmed.

"When it comes to #plastic there is nothing called as throwing away," wrote Mr Kaswan while sharing the video on Twitter. "See how single use plastic like bottles effecting the wildlife & other species. Video may disturb you."

He also explained that the snake is a cobra, which can throw back things it has swallowed. "Other animals can't do that. They will die in pain," he wrote.

Watch the video below:

When it comes to #plastic there is nothing called as throwing away. See how single use plastic like bottles effecting the wildlife & other species. Video may disturb you. pic.twitter.com/swnxAjbyCx — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 10, 2020

Since being shared online this morning, the video has been viewed nearly 25,000 times. It has also received a ton of comments.

India generates more than 25,000 tonnes of plastic waste every day, 40 per cent of which remains uncollected and littered in the environment, according to Central Pollution Control Board's report.