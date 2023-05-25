'Close To Flight Fare': Man Shocked By Cab Price From Bengaluru Airport To Electronic City

The prices shocked many on the internet.

Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic and hours long traffic jams. People keep sharing about the traffic nightmare and less availability of public transport. Due to the same, many people take private cabs and are dependent on cab aggregators like Ola and Uber. Recently, a user who wanted to travel from the airport to Electronic City was shocked to notice the prices of Uber cab.

The man took to the microblogging site and wrote, "Uber fare to Bangalore Airport from E-CityCost of cab fare is dangerously close to what I paid for the flight ticket." He shared a screenshot of the Uber prices as well. The price for Uber Premium for the 52-km distance was Rs 2,584 whereas Uber XL was priced for a whopping Rs 4,051.

Uber fare to Bangalore Airport from E-City



Cost of cab fare is dangerously close to what I paid for the flight ticket 😭 pic.twitter.com/FUw9jygeMh — Badass Dad 🚬 🍺 (@Badass_Superdad) May 23, 2023

The prices shocked many on the internet. The now-viral post has amassed over 80,000 views and 740 likes.

"Peak hours matter," said a user. However, the user stated that it was not peak hour pricing but at six in the morning.

"This is insane! I think AC buses also ply and can be quite comfortable, I have taken one for Mysuru in the past," commented another person.

"Other day i needed cab @10.30 pm from hsr to ec n lowest fare was Rs 850. Called my driver in law to pick me up instead," shared a user.

A person also added, "Exactly. Not just rate but travel time too is mostly equal if flying domestic."

"First they made us addicted to it and now they have start looting us," noted a user.

"Peak Bangalore," said another person.