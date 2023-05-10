'Click Here': Assam Police Tweets Pic Of Empty Sky. See Why

Assam Police keeps sharing interesting memes to deliver important messages.

The Assam Police has used an innovative way to deliver an important message about cyber safety. The police posted an image of a blue sky with their logo and an arrow asking users to click on the ALT badge at bottom left corner. When clicked, it opens the image description that cautions users to not click on random links and remain safe in the cyber world. The fact that Assam Police used a simple picture (of blue sky) for a powerful message was appreciated by many Twitter users.

Assam Police's tweet has a one-line message: "Click to know more!" When the user clicks the ALT badge of the image, it opens a small pop-up what says, "Remember, don't just 'mouse' around the web, 'click' with caution." It also contains the hashtag #ThinkBeforeYouClick.

Click to know more! pic.twitter.com/F6o0ToIvXN — Assam Police (@assampolice) May 10, 2023

"ALT" is the abbreviation for alternative text, which is the technical name for image description on Twitter. The ALT badge on images lets users know when someone has added a description to their image.

Users liked the "innovative" way used by Assam Police to inform them about crimes in the digital world.

"Very innovative," tweeted one user. "Good one. But like to add. The majority of Assam is using Facebook, almost every one is having an account. I do hope you have published this tweet in the Assam Police Facebook account also and in the Assamese language to reach out to the maximum crowd," commented another.

The tweet has amassed more than 13,000 views and 200 likes.

In the past few years, police have been making extensive use of social media to connect with people. They keep sharing interesting memes to drive home an important points in a funny way.

A few years ago, the Assam Police used a funny line - Rasode me kaun tha - from a TV soap, which went viral, to send a message on its anti-drug operations in the state.

Before this, they gave a filmy twist to spread awareness about Covid-19, posting a picture of actor Shah Rukh Khan in his signature pose, arms spread wide, with a mask photo-shopped onto his face. The tweet also had a popular dialogue from his blockbuster movie Baazigar, tweaked to fit the theme of social distancing.