City Terrorized By A Goat, A Sheep And Three Lambs. Watch Viral Video

Farm animals ganged up to terrify locals at a Turkish city.

Residents of a city in central Turkey were left terrorized by an aggressive gang that unleashed mayhem on the streets. The members of this gang? A sheep, a goat and three lambs.

CCTV footage shared by the official Twitter handle of Nevsehir Municipality shows the farm animals working together to terrorize locals and charging at the town hall in the city centre. "We have been taken hostage by one sheep, one goat and three lambs," Nevsehir Municipality posted on Twitter while sharing the footage, which shows the animals chasing security guards and attacking pedestrians. The sheep was filmed repeatedly using its head to push people.

According to the Daily Sabah, the unprovoked attacks forced several residents to flee from the aggressive animals. Watch the footage below:

1 koyun,1 keçi, 3 kuzu tarafından esir alınmış bulunmaktayız.... pic.twitter.com/hZWmMMj9U8 — Nevşehir Belediyesi (@nevsehir_bel) December 14, 2020

The CCTV footage has gone massively viral on Twitter since being posted three days ago. It has been viewed over 2.7 million times on the microblogging platform, collecting thousands of amused responses.

"These street gangs are getting out of hand," joked one Twitter user.

"You all laugh, you don't know how scary these gangs are," another wrote.

According to local news website NTV, the animals were rounded up and taken to a facility for lost animals called Animal Town, before being returned to their owner, Hasan Unbulan. Mr Unbulan said that the animals probably escaped after their pen was opened by the wind at night.

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.