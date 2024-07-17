Singaporean Man, 58, Looks Like 30-Year-Old But Explains Why He Doesn't Want To Called 'Forever Young'

Tan credits his youthful appearance to a combination of good genes and a healthy lifestyle.

Chuando Tan, a 58-year-old celebrity photographer from Singapore, gained viral fame in 2017 due to his remarkably youthful appearance, according to the South China Morning Post. His Instagram followers often marvel at his ageless looks, leading many to speculate that he has somehow managed to defy the ageing process. With over 1 million followers, his timeless appearance continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Mr Tan, who has worked with celebrities like Janet Jackson, Rita Ora, and Shu Qi, attributes his youthful appearance to a combination of good genes and a healthy lifestyle, according to SCMP.

Tan maintains a strict fitness routine and a healthy diet. He shared his morning routine with CNA Lifestyle, revealing a breakfast of protein shakes or oatmeal with eggs, honey, and avocado. Lunch and dinner typically consist of steamed or grilled chicken or fish with broth and rice. Tan emphasises the importance of burning the calories you consume, highlighting a balanced approach to diet and exercise.

It's clear he works out hard too. "The activities that you do during the day should be equal to the calories that you burn during that day-as simple as that. And the amount of food that you consume during the day is equal to the calories that you put in your body," he told the publication.

Per British media, Tan went viral back in July 2017 after a Chinese website promoted his Instagram profile, which led to a huge spike in the number of followers on his account.

"[I got] tonnes of messages from strangers all around the world. Even TV stations and notable news websites-they all wanted to know how I did it," he told CNA, adding that he felt overwhelmed "and stayed home for a good two weeks."

"I do feel the pressure. Because, deep inside I know I'm not that young. I'm ageing. So I'm not going to give the false impression that I'm forever young. Maybe they all want a short cut, a secret to how to keep their youth?" he said.