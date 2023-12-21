Christmas 2023: Know The Significance Of Lighting Candles On Christmas

Christmas significance: The link between Christmas and candles finds its roots in the Middle Ages

Christmas, a time of joy, love, and tradition, brings with it a plethora of customs that vary across cultures and regions. One such timeless practice that resonates with the warmth and symbolism of the season is the lighting of candles. Beyond the glittering decorations and twinkling lights, the gentle glow of candles holds a special place in the hearts of many, evoking a sense of nostalgia and spirituality.

History of Lighting Candles

The link between Christmas and candles finds its roots in the Middle Ages, as documented in the Bible. Many Christians adhere to this tradition as a way of commemorating the day of Jesus's birth. The act of lighting candles on Christmas Eve symbolizes the Star of Bethlehem, which guided the Magi to the manger where the infant Jesus was born.

Significance of Lighting Candles on Christmas

The inception of Christmas window candles can be traced to colonial times and has been subject to varied interpretations. During this era, the presence of an illuminated candle in a window commonly conveyed the message that a structure or residence was open and hospitable to passersby, indicating the availability of shelter and sustenance. Historical accounts suggest a connection to Irish Catholics during the era of Penal Laws, where families would exhibit a candle to signal to priests that a safe refuge was present. Even today, in Colonial Williamsburg, a cherished holiday destination, the tradition of displaying candles in the windows of its historic buildings persists, paying homage to the historical practice of using candles as a welcoming symbol, according to Southern Living.

The Light of Christ

In Christianity, Jesus is often referred to as the "Light of the World." The act of lighting candles during Christmas is a symbolic way of welcoming the spiritual presence of Christ into homes and hearts. The soft glow of candlelight reminds believers of the message of hope and salvation that the birth of Jesus brings, dispelling darkness both metaphorically and literally.

Creating a Sacred Space

Beyond the religious context, the act of lighting candles during Christmas creates a sense of sacredness and tranquillity. Whether part of a candlelit church service, a family gathering, or a quiet moment of reflection, the gentle illumination fosters an ambience of peace and reflection. Many find solace and connection during the holiday season through the ritual of lighting candles, creating a sacred space for contemplation and gratitude.



