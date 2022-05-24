Watch: Choreographer Blends Cultural Boundaries In Hybrid Bharatnatyam Video

Usha Jeys most recent dance video combines hip-hop with Bharatanatyam

Fusion dances, especially Indo-Western ones, are entertaining to watch. In one such video, three dancers in green sarees with plaits down to their waists and white jasmine flowers tucked in their hair can be seen dancing to American rapper Lil Wayne's song Uproar. They fluidly transition from Hip-Hop to Bharatnatyam, creating a one-of-a-kind fusion of the two diametrically opposite dance forms.

This Hybrid Bharatnatyam video by choreographer Usha Jey is going viral on the Internet. The 1-minute, 20-second video is winning the hearts of people for exquisitely blending cultural boundaries. And by the looks of it, social media can't get enough of it.

Usha Jey, a Sri Lankan choreographer based in Paris, is one of the three dancers featured in the video. She captioned the video, “What the f-though? Where the love go?”

Watch the video here:

So far, the video has been viewed over 6.59 lakh times, and more than 17,000 users have liked it.

In a subsequent tweet, Ms Jey said she called this “#HybridBharatham”, and added, “This is my way of switching between Hip-Hop and Bharathanatyam, 2 dances that I love, learn and respect”.

I call this #HybridBharatham and this is my way of switching between Hip-Hop and Bharathanatyam, 2 dances that I love, learn and respect. My aim is to keep the essence of each dance and create something that do justice to who I am. — Usha Jey (@Usha_Jey) May 23, 2022

Many people have even commented on the video, appreciating the way the two styles were merged.

One user wrote, “I am generally against such experiments but this one is dope.”

Another user, who felt this was “exceptional” and “brilliant”, wanted to see Ms Jey perform live one day.

A third user wrote, “Hip Hop can be incredible when mixed with another style”.

One user felt that the way the dancers changed their “facial expressions with the body language” was a treat to watch.

Ms Jey started her ‘Hybrid Bharatnatyam' series in December 2019, and so far there have been five episodes of the same.