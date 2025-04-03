Malaika Arora Shares Pic Of Her New Tattoo: <i>Sabr, Shukr</i>

Malaika Arora has offered fans a fabulous glimpse into her past week. From self-care to fashion: she shared it all on Instagram. But the major highlight of Malaika's photo dump was the new tattoo on her arm. The fresh ink art read, “Sabr, Shukr (Patience, gratitude).

In the opening frame, Malaika Arora blesses our feed with a glamorous mirror selfie. It is followed by a few shots of her appearance at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI event. She commands attention in a black crystal-encrusted romper by Namrata Joshipura.

The fourth slide gives us a closer look at Malaika Arora's recently done tattoo. Next, there is an image of her morning meal featuring a fried egg, bread toast, blueberries and pomegranates. A screenshot of British singer Ed Sheeran's Photograph song is also attached to the album.

Malaika Arora adds a quote to her post, highlighting the importance of balance. It reads, “Yes, it is important to be soft and kind in the world, but it is essential we also know when to draw swords. When to fight tooth and claw for what we believe in and love. To strike a balance between the shadow in our heart with the light. As the nature of the rose is both flower and thorn, the complete human soul is both devil and God.”

The carousel ends with a peek into Malaika Arora's gym outings and swimming sessions by the pool. “The week that it was (two red heart emojis),” read the side note.

Not long ago, Malaika Arora shared her perspective about the influence of social meida on the music industry. The actress, in a conversation with IANS, said, “I believe that while there are many songs that become extremely popular and even outshine the films they're a part of, a lot of songs today are made with social media in mind. The focus is on creating songs that will go viral, especially through platforms like Instagram reels. It's a trend.” Read the full interview here.

Workwise, Malaika Arora is seen as a judge in the dance-based reality show Hip Hop Season 2.