Chinese Women Switched At Birth 37 Years Ago Discover They Grew Up Just 4 Km Apart

Two women in southern China have discovered that they were switched at birth 37 years ago and had grown up just four kilometres apart. The discovery came after one of them began tracing her biological family and uncovered a hospital error that had sent their lives in different directions, reported the South China Morning Post.

Huang Xiaolin and Li Hui were born 55 minutes apart at Qingyuan People's Hospital in Qingyuan, Guangdong province, in October 1989.

Nurses briefly presented the newborns to their mothers before taking them to a nursery, where both babies wore identical hospital clothes. The maternity ward did not use identification wristbands at the time and instead relied on name cards placed inside each baby's swaddling. The circumstances of the mix-up remain unclear.

Huang grew up in a comfortable household with her adoptive parents, who worked for the government. Her adoptive father noticed that she had a different blood type and looked little like him, which led him to suspect his wife of infidelity. The couple later divorced when Huang was five, leaving her in the care of her adoptive mother.

Huang described her childhood as being marked by emotional distance from her adoptive father. In an effort to repair their relationship, she took a DNA test in 2022.

She then discovered that neither of the people she believed were her parents was biologically related to her.

With police assistance, Huang traced her birth family in April last year and identified Li as the other woman involved in the hospital mix-up.

Li grew up in a family that ran a small grocery store. During her primary school years, her adoptive father lost the family's savings in an investment scam, forcing her parents to depend on odd jobs.

Li later left secondary school to support her family and worked as a tour guide, hotel receptionist and salesperson.

Years of long hours and financial strain affected Li's health. She developed a blood disorder and underwent surgery to remove her thyroid.

The women met for the first time at a cafe and both described the meeting as "nervous, exciting, and slightly awkward."

Li was stunned to learn that she had been living just four kilometres from her biological parents. The discovery made her wonder how different her life might have been.

Both women have reportedly chosen to remain connected to the families who raised them. Li said her adoptive mother had no pension and still depended on her support, while Huang's adoptive mother did not want to disrupt the other family's life.

The women later requested their birth records from the hospital but were told that the files could not be located. Huang was also informed that some staff involved had retired, while others had died.