Chinese Woman Spends Life Savings In Antarctica After Cancer Diagnosis, Finds Tumour Has Shrunk Post Trip

A cancer diagnosis can change the way a person looks at life. For 67-year-old Wang Ying from southwestern China, it prompted her to fulfil a long-held dream of travelling to Antarctica to photograph penguins. She spent her savings on the month-long trip, hoping to make the most of her time. After returning home, she received an unexpected update during a hospital check-up. Her tumour had shrunk.

Wang, an amateur wildlife photographer, has photographed more than 1,200 bird species over the years. In 2013, as she prepared to retire from her job as an administrator at a school in Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, she was diagnosed with a form of thyroid cancer. Doctors advised her to undergo surgery immediately, the Shanghai Morning Post reported.

The diagnosis came as a major shock. Wang, who had spent decades pursuing her passion for bird photography, decided she wanted to visit Antarctica and capture images of penguins before undergoing treatment.

She recalled that she did not want to undergo surgery at the time and wanted to travel somewhere far away if her life was nearing its end.

The month-long expedition cost 150,000 yuan, or around $22,000, more than Wang had in savings. Her mother stepped in to help her cover the remaining expenses.

Once in Antarctica, Wang had one particular photograph in mind: a mother penguin feeding her chick.

While other tourists returned indoors, she remained outside for extended periods despite temperatures of minus 10 degrees Celsius, strong winds and heavy snowfall. Her patience eventually paid off when she captured the moment a mother penguin returned from fishing and fed her chick.

Wang later recalled feeling overwhelmed with happiness as she photographed the mother and chick walking together and searching for their home.

After returning from the trip, Wang visited a hospital for a follow-up examination. To her surprise, doctors found that her tumour had shrunk compared with her previous examination a month earlier.

According to the report, doctors told her that surgery was not necessary for the time being. However, they advised her to continue monitoring her condition closely.

The unexpected development renewed Wang's hope and strengthened her determination to live. Since then, she has continued to pursue wildlife photography, dedicating much of her time and money to the hobby.

Over the years, she has travelled to more than 30 countries and spent her entire pension on advanced photography equipment. Her future travel plans include visits to the United States, Peru and several African countries this year and next.

Wang said that travelling and experiencing different cultures and landscapes had changed her outlook on life. She has become more accepting of life's uncertainties and less troubled by everyday problems.

Her story has since attracted widespread attention on Chinese social media, inspiring discussions about pursuing one's passions and finding renewed purpose during difficult times. One user wrote, "This case again shows that physical health is related to mood. A good mood and a good rest can improve immunity, leading to the destruction of tumour cells."